CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Hits $69.36 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0861 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $69.36 million and $6.70 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00029417 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020939 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018768 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,296.40 or 1.00021259 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

