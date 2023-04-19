CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $228.00 to $200.00. The stock had previously closed at $190.29, but opened at $163.69. CDW shares last traded at $165.18, with a volume of 1,227,006 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CDW. Raymond James raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CDW Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.45 and its 200 day moving average is $186.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

