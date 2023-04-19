CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Lowered to $205.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.02% from the company’s current price.

CDW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.13.

CDW Stock Down 13.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $26.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.98. 2,894,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,426. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CDW will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDW by 36.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 2.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of CDW by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

