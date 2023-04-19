CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.86.

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 976.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.28.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

