CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This is a boost from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IGR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.28. 1,145,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,513. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

Insider Activity at CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

In related news, Director T Ritson Ferguson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,983.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 242,676 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 66,338 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 114,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 57,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 20,436 shares in the last quarter.

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

