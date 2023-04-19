Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPCAY. Citigroup began coverage on Cathay Pacific Airways in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Cathay Pacific Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Cathay Pacific Airways Price Performance

CPCAY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. 939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $5.76.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

Further Reading

