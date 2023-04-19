Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE CAT opened at $225.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.28.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

