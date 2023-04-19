Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.98 million.

Cass Information Systems Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of CASS stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $514.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.62. Cass Information Systems has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 108,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,277,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,623,000 after buying an additional 45,235,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 97,167 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 55,544 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 54,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

