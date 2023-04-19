Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.98 million.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CASS stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.62. Cass Information Systems has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $51.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 49.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

