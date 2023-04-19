Cardano Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion and $504.54 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,986.49 or 0.06795272 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00067567 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00020343 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00040645 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00021754 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007496 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000238 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000705 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002959 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,694,617,077 coins and its circulating supply is 34,785,072,728 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.