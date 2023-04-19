Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Trading 4.9% Higher

Captor Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) rose 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 5,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 11,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
Captor Capital Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.
Captor Capital Company Profile
Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Captor Capital (CPTRF)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Captor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.