Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Short Interest Down 32.7% in March

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,321,800 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 1,962,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,218.0 days.

Capricorn Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRNLF remained flat at C$3.10 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.48. Capricorn Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.98 and a 12-month high of C$3.10.

Get Capricorn Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie cut shares of Capricorn Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Capricorn Metals

Capricorn Metals Ltd explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia and Madagascar. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.