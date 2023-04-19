Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.71

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 50 ($0.62) in a research note on Monday, March 6th.
Capita Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.
Capita Company Profile
Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capita (CTAGY)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.