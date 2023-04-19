Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.71

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 50 ($0.62) in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Get Capita alerts:

Capita Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.

Capita Company Profile

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.