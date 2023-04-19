Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.89

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.92, with a volume of 172821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$2.90 to C$2.40 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark set a C$2.00 target price on Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.41.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$979.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.55.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.