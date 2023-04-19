Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Short Interest Update

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the March 15th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Canoo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Canoo were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Canoo Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ GOEVW traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. 47,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,042. Canoo has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

