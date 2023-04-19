Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,300 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 2,546,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,558.6 days.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CBWBF opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBWBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

