Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 25400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Canadian Spirit Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.