Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. reduced its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CM. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 840.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 48.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CM. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

NYSE CM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,917. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $0.639 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 63.20%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

