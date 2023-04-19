Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Lincoln Electric worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.80.

LECO traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,359. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $176.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

