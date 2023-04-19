Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 660 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.12% of WEX worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in WEX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,156,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,808,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,839,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 2,464 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.43, for a total transaction of $486,467.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,805.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,295.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 2,464 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.43, for a total transaction of $486,467.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,805.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,786 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX traded down $4.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.95. 34,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,927. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

