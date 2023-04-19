Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 3,925 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $10,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.40. 113,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,725. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.13.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group downgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, OTR Global raised Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

