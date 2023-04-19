Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 13,986 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,986 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $24,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.55) to GBX 3,700 ($45.79) in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.10) to GBX 2,750 ($34.03) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.40) to GBX 4,500 ($55.69) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.69) to GBX 4,200 ($51.97) in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,070.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.04. 50,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $207.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.73.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

