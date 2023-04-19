Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,678 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $431,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 61,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $97.88. 104,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 51.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

