Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $9,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 18,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.80. The stock had a trading volume of 88,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,155. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.15. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

