Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,994 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.09% of Marvell Technology worth $28,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $2,532,691 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,571,074. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

