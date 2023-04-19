Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,276 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 77,470 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.13% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $30,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 144,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. TD Securities reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,564. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $65.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.96. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Further Reading

