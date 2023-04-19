Cambiar Investors LLC Has $9.08 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.07% of Cboe Global Markets worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $137.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.44. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Recommended Stories

