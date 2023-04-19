Cambiar Investors LLC Has $48.32 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 2.2% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Chubb worth $48,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Shares of CB stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.92. The stock had a trading volume of 315,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,746. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

