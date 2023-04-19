Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 351,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,915 shares during the quarter. SAP accounts for about 1.7% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $36,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,919,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 74.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,899,000 after purchasing an additional 616,301 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 8,723.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after purchasing an additional 261,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.35. 275,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,701. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $128.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.96. The company has a market capitalization of $150.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). SAP had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 99.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SAP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.81.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.