Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Incyte worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.18. 209,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,848. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

