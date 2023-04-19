Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,680 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 631,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,767,000 after purchasing an additional 101,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $72.37. 331,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $72.53.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

