Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 1,667 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $44,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,786,361,000 after purchasing an additional 126,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $636,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,841,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,015,000 after purchasing an additional 169,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.2 %

GS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.67. 647,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

