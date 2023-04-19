Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3,029.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,858 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,576 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $30,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Shell by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Shell by 0.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Shell by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Shell by 0.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.89) to GBX 3,000 ($37.12) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.35. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

