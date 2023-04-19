Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 204,804 shares during the quarter. Calix makes up approximately 0.9% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 1.00% of Calix worth $44,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Calix by 205.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 105,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calix during the first quarter valued at about $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 167.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

CALX traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.84. 226,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,456. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.36. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $244.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 4.73%. Research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Calix from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

