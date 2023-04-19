Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.36.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $213.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $217.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.58 and its 200-day moving average is $177.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,467,406 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.