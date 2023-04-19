Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Insider Lip Bu Tan Sells 42,500 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $129,303,547.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.04, for a total value of $6,271,200.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $8,758,825.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.07, for a total value of $5,822,100.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $8,298,975.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $5,475,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.77. 915,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,471. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $217.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.58 and a 200 day moving average of $177.44.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.36.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,982,000 after buying an additional 782,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

