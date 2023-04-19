Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Holdings Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $213.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $217.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,467,406 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.36.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

