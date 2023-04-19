Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) Trading 3.6% Higher

Buhler Industries Inc. (TSE:BUI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.28. 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.92. The stock has a market cap of C$57.00 million, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.06.

Buhler Industries Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells agricultural equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its principal products include tractors, bale carriers, grain augers, snow blowers, tillers, finishing mowers, feed processing equipment, tillage equipment, and hay and forage equipment.

