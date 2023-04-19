BTS Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,728 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

BTS Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 0.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 145,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,332. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

