BTS Asset Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

BTS Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $722,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

AGZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,015. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.10.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

