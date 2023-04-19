BTS Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 707 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.03. 70,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,126. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $398.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.18.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

