BTS Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMB. Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

HYMB stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 559,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,786. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.72.

About SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

