BTS Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 3,120.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 821,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796,407 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 8.8% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $19,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJNK. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 703.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,835,000 after purchasing an additional 237,911 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 388,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 148,059 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 226,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $24.63. 1,652,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,814,604. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

