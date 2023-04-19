BTS Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BTS Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 160,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 48,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.65. The company had a trading volume of 682,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,072. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.76.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

