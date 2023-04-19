Brokers Offer Predictions for Autodesk, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Autodesk in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. William Blair analyst D. Becker forecasts that the software company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Autodesk’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Autodesk’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

ADSK has been the subject of several other reports. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $197.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 200.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,690 shares of company stock worth $2,328,852. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

