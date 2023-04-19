Brokers Issue Forecasts for EOG Resources, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $13.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.77. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.75 per share.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.96.

NYSE:EOG opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

