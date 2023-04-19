Brokers Issue Forecasts for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.48) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.51). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.56) per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FDMT. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Shares of FDMT opened at $17.36 on Monday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $576.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $43,386.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $43,386.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 10,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $218,306.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,902,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,101,546.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,144 shares of company stock valued at $638,910 in the last ninety days. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,530,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,657,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after purchasing an additional 229,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 256.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 197,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

