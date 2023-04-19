Brokerages Set The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Target Price at $36.33

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CC. UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Chemours stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. Chemours has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.
The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.
