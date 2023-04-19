Brokerages Set The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Target Price at $36.33

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CC. UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Chemours Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,885,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after buying an additional 1,174,536 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 1,845.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after buying an additional 946,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after acquiring an additional 932,063 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. Chemours has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

