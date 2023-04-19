Brokerages Set Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Price Target at $44.86

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

A number of research firms have commented on TS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

NYSE TS opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Tenaris had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Tenaris by 50.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

