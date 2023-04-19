Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $633.60. The company had a trading volume of 615,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,344. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $616.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.63.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

